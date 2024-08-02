American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.480-10.720 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.48-$10.72 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.09 on Friday, reaching $234.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,989. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.04 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

