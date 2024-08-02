American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.480-10.720 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.48-$10.72 EPS.
Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $233.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.
In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
