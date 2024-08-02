Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $263.14

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $236.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

