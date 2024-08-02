Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

AVXL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $538.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

