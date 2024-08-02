APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of APi Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in APi Group by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,933. APi Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

