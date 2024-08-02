Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $131.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $10.51 on Friday, hitting $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,786. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9,135.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,959 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

