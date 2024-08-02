Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 237,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,381,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,783,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Appian by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Appian by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

