Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

