Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ACA traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. 599,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

