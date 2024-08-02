Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

ANET traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.42. 4,258,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.17 and its 200 day moving average is $296.91. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

