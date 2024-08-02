ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.35 by 0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

ARM Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 116.00 on Friday. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 153.80 and its 200 day moving average is 126.39. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.37.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 118.80.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.