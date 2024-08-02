Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.150 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AWI traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,214. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

