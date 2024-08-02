Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.150 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 66,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

