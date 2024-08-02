Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $263.43

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $263.43, but opened at $239.76. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $239.27, with a volume of 4,586 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.59. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

