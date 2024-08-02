Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $263.43

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $263.43, but opened at $239.76. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $239.27, with a volume of 4,586 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.