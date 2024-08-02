AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,792.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as £127.92 ($164.55) and last traded at £126.10 ($162.21), with a volume of 1554709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £125.12 ($160.95).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($167.22) to £150 ($192.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($141.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($135.75).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,001.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 77.60 ($1.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,307.69%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

