Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 278.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 323.6%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

AY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 163,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

