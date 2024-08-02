Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 278.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 323.6%.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 141,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

