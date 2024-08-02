Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATYR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 107,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,714. Atyr PHARMA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

