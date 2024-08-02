Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 131,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Autohome has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $77,760,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 160,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

