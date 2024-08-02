Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 485,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,529. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,975 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

