Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.430 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $112.82 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $196.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

