Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.430 EPS.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of ACLS opened at $112.82 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $196.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies
In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
