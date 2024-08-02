B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.81.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

