Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,687 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

