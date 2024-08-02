Bank of America Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $280.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $303.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.42.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.73. 150,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.22. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,644 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,857 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

