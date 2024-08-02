Barclays Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $229.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $232.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.78.

Get CDW alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.44. 414,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,340. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.