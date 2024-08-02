Barclays Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $32.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of RDN traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 264,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 577,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

