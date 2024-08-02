Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BLCO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,866. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

