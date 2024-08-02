Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Estuary Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $14.17 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.51.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,065,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.