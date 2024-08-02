Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.