Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. 1,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.36. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.