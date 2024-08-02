Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,762. The company has a market capitalization of $819.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

