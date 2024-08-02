Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Belden updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 625,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,768. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

