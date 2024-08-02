Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.2 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-$0.58 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 351,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

