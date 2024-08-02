Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 17th

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,309. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

