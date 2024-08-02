Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BYON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

BYON opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,920 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 2.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

