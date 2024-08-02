Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 212,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.34. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.