BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Tops $815.31 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $815.31 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000086 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $21,441,540.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

