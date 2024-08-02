BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 1114031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

BlackBerry Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$196.29 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

