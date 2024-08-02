Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Block were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

