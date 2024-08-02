Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.97

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 95279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $82,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at $229,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

