Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Bodycote Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

