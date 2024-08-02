Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. 5,467,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,524. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.70. Boeing has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.