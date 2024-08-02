Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $3,900.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,069.96.

BKNG traded down $253.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,410.84. The company had a trading volume of 240,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,114. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,881.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

