BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BorgWarner Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BWA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 833,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

