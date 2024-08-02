BrightView (NYSE:BV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

BV stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 977.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

