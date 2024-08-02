Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.79.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.0% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 502,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 146,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,820,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

