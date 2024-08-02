Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $9.31

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAW opened at $5.91 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

