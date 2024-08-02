Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,774 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

