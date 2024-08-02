Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -417.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,577.8%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BEP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 409,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,744. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

