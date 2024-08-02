Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 51,600 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $3,213,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,030,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,965,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 169.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

